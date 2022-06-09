Harris County deputy shoots at suspect following early morning chase

A man is in custody after leading Harris County sheriff's deputies on a chase early Thursday morning.

Harris County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to a suspicious person call at 4:56 a.m. in the 14300 block of Lantern Lane.

When deputies located the suspect, they attempted a traffic stop but a short pursuit instead. The suspect eventually stopped.

HCSO says that as deputies approached, the suspect reached for a "possible weapon" and deputy responded by shooting at the suspect.

The suspect was not hit and was taken into custody without incident.

There is no confirmation on whether the suspect actually had a weapon.