Crash during chase in NE Houston leaves woman dead; 2 children, deputy hurt

A woman died and several other people, including two children and a Harris County deputy, were taken to the hospital following a crash during a pursuit in northeast Houston, authorities say.

The crash occurred near Laura Koppe Road and Lockwood Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in pursuit of a possible robbery suspect when the deputy was involved in a crash in the intersection.

According to Houston police, the deputy’s vehicle and black vehicle collided in the intersection. After the initial collision, police say other vehicles were also struck – a total of seven vehicles involved in the crash.

A woman driving the black vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other children, believed to be 2 and 5 years old, were transported to the hospital. One was reported to be in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

The deputy was also transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police say three other adults were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"On behalf of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, I want to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased female, and we're also praying for the full recovery of the two children that have been injured in this crash," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "As was mentioned, our deputy is said to be in stable condition and we're also pray that he make a full recovery."

Several agencies investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of Laura Koppe Road and Lockwood Drive.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the initial suspect that was being pursued fled the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.

