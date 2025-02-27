Harris County judge gets blowback after suspect in deputy's death posts bail

article

The Brief Dremone Francis was given a $1 million bond for the death of a Harris County deputy. Francis is charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence. A defense attorney said Judge Hilary Unger is getting blowback for the low bond.



A Harris County judge is facing blowback following a decision to set bond for a man charged with capital murder in the 2024 death of a Harris County deputy.

Suspect released on bond

What we know:

Judge Hilary Unger of the 248th District Criminal Court, who the police union described as "rogue," set bond at $1 million total for Dremone Francis back in November 2024 in direct opposition to prosecutors' request for a no-bond hold. As of Wednesday, Francis has posted bail and is out of jail.

Francis is one of two men accused in the death of Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda. He is charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence, and Unger set bail at $500,000 for each charge.

According to Cheryl Irvin, a defense attorney working on the case, Judge Unger is facing blowback for Francis' bond amount and his release. Irvin said Judge Unger and her family are getting calls for concern.

Francis' co-defendant, Ronnie Palmer, is also accused of shooting the deputy's car. He was expected to appear in court on Thursday. Irvin said he did not appear because it takes multiple resources to move a high-risk defendant from the jail to the courthouse. However, Palmer's bond was set at $3 million for the capital murder charge on Thursday.

The next court appearance will happen on May 28.

Dig deeper:

First law-officer capital murder suspect in 20 years bonds out

‘Deputy Fernando Esqueda deserved better’

What they're saying:

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Houston Police Officer's Union says Francis' release is "a disgraceful betrayal of public trust and a direct threat to every law-abiding citizen in Harris County."

"Let’s be crystal clear: Francis was not just some low-level offender - he was an active participant in the cold-blooded ambush and execution of a law enforcement officer. He and his co-defendant, Ronnie Palmer, gunned down Deputy Esqueda while he sat in an unmarked police car conducting surveillance. Investigators recovered 41 spent shell casings from the scene. If this case doesn’t warrant a no-bond decision, then what does?"

The Union's post also claims that Judge Unger has been involved in similar controversies.

"This is not an isolated case. Judge Unger has a history of prioritizing criminals over victims, undermining law enforcement, and making our streets more dangerous. And let’s not forget - she is up for re-election in 2026. If we don’t stop judges like her now, we will continue to see repeat offenders and violent criminals emboldened by a system that refuses to hold them accountable. This is not just about one case. It’s about a broader, systemic failure that has turned Harris County into a national example of what happens when rogue judges put ideology over justice. The release of a capital murder suspect - especially one charged with killing a law enforcement officer - is a slap in the face to every deputy, police officer, and citizen who believes in the rule of law."

"The Houston Police Officers’ Union will not stay silent. We will fight alongside the Harris County Deputies’ Organization (FOP 39) to demand real bail reform and judicial accountability. We will make sure that Judge Hilary Unger’s name is remembered for this reckless decision, and we will make sure the people of Harris County never forget it either. Deputy Fernando Esqueda deserved better. His family deserved better. The people of Harris County deserved better. And we will not stop fighting until justice is served."