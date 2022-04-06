Driver killed after head-on crash with Harris County deputy

A driver has died after a head-on crash involving a Harris County sheriff's deputy that sent them both to the hospital.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened in the 12300 block of Jones Road in northwest Harris County just after 10 p.m.

The deputy was heading back to the station for the end of his shift. HCSO says he was traveling northbound on Jones Rd at the same time that a silver Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Jones Rd.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the driver then attempted to make an unprotected left turn from a flashing yellow light onto Millridge.

That's when the two vehicles collided head on.

The deputy, 31, was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He has since been released.

When EMS first arrived, they performed CPR on the driver of the Altima, described as a 44-year-old Hispanic male. They were able to get a pulse on him.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the other driver died from his injuries.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said there were no obvious signs of intoxication, but a toxicology report was pending.

The sheriff later said the driver is suspected of being in intoxicated.

The crash investigation remains underway.