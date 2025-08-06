Off-duty Harris County deputy constable reassigned after allegedly pulling gun during family dispute

The Brief A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable has been reassigned amid an internal investigation after a video showed her brandishing a gun during a confrontation while off-duty. Constable Alan Rosen assured the public of transparency in the investigation, which reviews the deputy's actions captured in the footage. The incident involved a dispute over a phone, with Michael Evans claiming he was unarmed and pursued by the deputy in her personal vehicle.



A deputy constable from Harris County Precinct 1 has been reassigned amid an internal investigation following a dramatic incident captured on video.

Harris County Pct. 1 investigation: Off-duty deputy allegedly pulls gun

What we know:

Constable Alan Rosen announced the reassignment on Tuesday night, stating that the deputy's actions are under review and assuring the public of transparency regarding the investigation's outcome.

The footage depicts the deputy, who was off-duty but still in full uniform, brandishing her gun at a man during a tense confrontation, while issuing threats.

"Play with me. Play with me," the deputy shouts. "Give me the (expletive) phone."

Michael Evans, the man involved, told FOX 26 that he was unarmed.

Evans explained that the incident began after a dispute with the mother of his child, during which he took her phone. He claims the woman's sister, identified as the deputy constable, pursued him in her personal vehicle.

What they're saying:

Kesha Ross, Evans' cousin, was on the phone with Evans during part of the incident and was stunned by the video showing the deputy's use of force.

Evans spoke with FOX 26 off camera and said he feared for his safety and was looking forward to putting this all behind him.

Ross, however, told FOX 26 that this was an abuse of power by the deputy and their family.

"It’s just scary, and the people that we look up to and the people that we call 911 to? You pull a gun on him. That’s crazy to me," Ross said. "You just feel like you can take the law in your own hands. You’re going to do what you want to do, but because you got a uniform you feel like it’s okay, but the uniform and that badge don’t make you do things like that, because what if the gun would’ve accidently went off? Then what y’all would’ve did?" Ross continued.

Precinct 1 statement

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to Precinct 1 for a statement:

"What we understand at this point, is that this was a family dispute that involved our off-duty deputy. She has been reassigned to desk duty pending the outcome of an internal-affairs investigation. The public can be assured that an investigation is underway and we will be transparent with the outcome."

Ross and Evans are not satisfied with the office's response and handling of the situation.

"I don’t understand why she don’t have an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or warrant out. If it was anybody else, they would’ve put a warrant out without even having to go to the police department," Ross said. "She should be charged like anybody else would," she continued.

SIMILAR REPORT: Harris County Precinct 5 deputy under investigation for viral TikTok video