Harris County deputy crashes with vehicle on Little York responding to 911 call

The Brief A Harris County deputy crashed into a Pontiac while responding to a 9212 call near Little York Road and the Eastex Freeway. The Pontiac driver attempted to turn on a red light, officials say Sgt. Bondurant says the deputy was treated at the scene for a cut. The male and female inside the Pontiac were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated.



A Harris County deputy was involved in a crash in the north Houston area near the Eastex Freeway, officials report.

Harris County deputy, vehicle crash

What we know:

Sergeant B. Bondurant says a district 2 deputy was on patrol and responding to a 911 call. The 25-year-old deputy was going eastbound on Little York Road and passing underneath US-59 going through a green light.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

At the same time, Sgt. Bondurant states a Pontiac was going westbound. The vehicle attempted to make a left turn on red in front of the deputy.

SUGGESTED: Man with 20 Warrants arrested for street racing in Harris County

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The deputy was treated at the scene for a cup on his arm. The male driver and female passenger of the Pontiac were taken to a hospital by ambulance,

According to Sgt. Bondurant, they are investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear if the driver was intoxicated.

No charges have been filed at this time.