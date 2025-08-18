Harris County deputy crashes with vehicle on Little York responding to 911 call
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County deputy was involved in a crash in the north Houston area near the Eastex Freeway, officials report.
Harris County deputy, vehicle crash
What we know:
Sergeant B. Bondurant says a district 2 deputy was on patrol and responding to a 911 call. The 25-year-old deputy was going eastbound on Little York Road and passing underneath US-59 going through a green light.
At the same time, Sgt. Bondurant states a Pontiac was going westbound. The vehicle attempted to make a left turn on red in front of the deputy.
The deputy was treated at the scene for a cup on his arm. The male driver and female passenger of the Pontiac were taken to a hospital by ambulance,
According to Sgt. Bondurant, they are investigating the crash.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unclear if the driver was intoxicated.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. B. Bondurant gave details at the scene.