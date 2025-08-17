Man with 20 Warrants arrested for street racing in Harris County

The Brief A man was arrested for street racing and outstanding warrants after being pulled over by Constable Mark Herman's Office. The suspect, Gustavo Adolfo Mendoza-Mendez, was allegedly racing another vehicle on Wednesday, August 13. Mendoza-Mendez faces charges of Racing on the Highway and had 20 open misdemeanor traffic warrants at the time of his arrest.



Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office observed two vehicles suspected of street racing on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

What we know:

The deputy observed a Subaru WRX and a Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed, racing, and operating in a reckless manner that endangered the lives of other motorists.

A Constable deputy conducted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles. The driver was identified as Gustavo Adolfo Mendoza-Mendez.

During the investigation, it was confirmed that Mendoza-Mendez was actively racing the other vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that Mendoza-Mendez had 20 open misdemeanor traffic warrants out of Harris County Precinct 5.

Gustavo Adolfo Mendoza-Mendez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for Racing on the Highway and for his open warrants.

His bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 10.

What they're saying:

"Street racing is dangerous, illegal, and puts innocent lives at risk. Our deputies will continue to aggressively enforce the law to keep our roads safe," said Constable Mark Herman.