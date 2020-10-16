Harris County deputy battling COVID-19, said to be 'in really bad shape'

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is once again dealing with another deputy currently being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The senior deputy is in intensive care at a hospital in Kingwood.

“He is in really bad shape right now,” said Lt. Bowdoin, Department Chaplin.

The Harris County sheriff’s department holding an impromptu vigil Friday morning for deputy Johnny Tunches.

Deputies from District 2 showed up showing support in the pouring rain.

“Numerous deputies gathered outside the hospital with our lights on and we froze the radio traffic on district 2 channel and we prayed over the airwaves for our deputy,” said Bowdoin.

Comments on the post, filled with love and support for the first responder and deputy who has fallen down but is still fighting.

“When I got word that he was in the ICU, I called him that day... we go way back together… He was very weak and was breathing through an oxygen mask,” said Bowdoin. “His wife, who has also been in quarantine, is really asking for support, prays, and believing in a miracle from the Lord.”

Department Chaplin Lt. Shannon Bowdoin and close friend of Deputy Tunches has been in communication with the family.

COVID hit the department hard, the virus taking the lives of two in the line of duty.

Bowdoin tells FOX 26 that morale is not high but “pretty good.”

“Morale is pretty good. When COVID first hit the department and we were dropping like flies.. a lot of ppl getting sick. Being out for 14 days, it hit the jail a little harder.”

Senior Deputy Tunches is well-known and respected in the department and community as he’s been serving in the area for the past 25 years.