Retired Harris County sheriff's deputy dies of COVID-19

A retired Harris County sheriff's deputy has passed away due to coronavirus COVID-19, announced Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter.

"We are sad to learn of the passing of retired Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Hilbert Nunez," Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted.

Deputy Nunez retired from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office after 34 years of service in April 2017. The retired deputy last served in Courts.

Nunez was just 57 years old when he passed.

