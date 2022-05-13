Funeral services for Harris County Deputy Adam Howard to be held Wednesday

article

Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard will be laid to rest Wednesday, May 18. The 27-year-old Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed in a crash with a big rig while on duty on May 11.

Funeral services for Deputy Howard are set for a week after his tragic passing, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced.

WHAT HAPPENED: Harris County Deputy Robert Adam Howard dies after crash with 18-wheeler on 249 near Spring Cypress

The services will take place at Community of Faith Church located at 16124 Becker Rd in Hockley, Texas.

Family will have private visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by public visitation until 11 a.m.

Deputy Howard's funeral service with then take place before outside honors.

The deputy's body will be escorted and laid to rest at Klein Memorial Park in Tomball.

RELATED: Procession held for Harris County Deputy Robert Adam Howard

Deputy Howard served with the Sheriff’s Office since 2019. He first worked the evening shift in Patrol District 5 in northwest Harris County, where he served in the Crime Reduction Unit.

Then in February 2022, he transferred to the new Violent Gang Suppression Unit as a deputy investigator.

The 3-year agency veteran began his law enforcement career with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

Deputy Howard was from the greater Houston area, growing up in Jersey Village. He is survived by a wife and two young children, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.