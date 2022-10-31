article

Authorities say a man has died after his ex-girlfriend’s son allegedly shot him Monday morning.

An investigation is underway near the 12600 block of Mountain Daisy Road.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office initially responded to the location around 6:20 a.m. Monday for a call about a discharge of a firearm.

Shortly after, they got a call from a resident in the 12600 block of Wild Strawberry who said there was a wounded man knocking at their back door. Constable deputies responded to the location and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to the hospital. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, that man has died from his injuries.

According to Pct. 1, authorities determined that the man had been at his ex-girlfriend’s house and was shot by her 27-year-old son.

The Harris County Homicide Unit and CSI are responding to the scene for the investigation.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities have learned that there was a physical altercation, stemming from domestic violence, between the man and the woman near the location on Mountain Daisy Road.

The sheriff says the woman’s relatives saw the altercation and allegedly shot at the man. The wounded man ran away and ended up at the location on Strawberry Court.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.