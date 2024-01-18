Harris County D.A. Kim Ogg says challenger Sean Teare 'unethical'

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has called out her opponent, Sean Teare, alleging her former employee is misleading the public and committing ethical violations for political gain.

Teare has accused Ogg of "weaponizing the DA's office" against adversaries including Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who has offered the challenger her endorsement.

Hidalgo remains furious over the felony indictment of her three former senior staffers implicated in an alleged multi-million dollar bid rigging scheme.

"She's abused the power of her office the way a bully would abuse size on a playground," said Hidalgo of Ogg at a December press event.

With the Democratic Primary just six weeks away, Kim Ogg is firing back.

"The notion that I should turn a blind eye simply because it was committed by a Democrat is not just offensive. It's dangerous," said Ogg.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 26, Ogg contends Teare solicited the County Judge's endorsement while failing to fully inform the voting public that he's working at the law firm waging the defense for Hidalgo's indicted former Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyliss.

"It's prosecution 101. It's called a conflict of interest. We are supposed to avoid it. The fact that he would run for the top law enforcement official in such a compromised position is frightening," said Ogg who notes Teare was a senior member of her staff when prosecutors were building the case against Hidalgo's aides and resigned last February to join the Cogdell Law Firm, which is defending Triantaphyllis.

FOX 26 asked Ogg if she believes Hidalgo and Teare have engaged in a "dismissal for endorsement" bargain.

"It's obvious to me he's not ethical, and that there very well could be a deal," said Ogg.

FOX 26 sought and received reaction from the Teare campaign.

"Ogg has lost the faith and trust of the party, her colleagues, and the voters of Harris County, and she’s desperately grasping at a ridiculous conspiracy theory to stay relevant. It’s simple: Where is the evidence for the quid pro quo?" said Rocky Saligram, Teare's campaign manager.