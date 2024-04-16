One woman is facing several charges following a shoplifting call on Monday, officials said.

33-year-old Kourtney Russell is charged with theft and interference with a police service animal.

SUGGESTED: High-Tech Pursuit: Houston man's smart device triggers police investigation into his missing electronics

It all started when deputies were called out to the 2100 block of FM 1960 in reference to a shoplifter.

When deputies arrived, they were told a female suspect, later identified as Russell, concealed merchandise valued at over $650 and passed all points of sale without purchasing the concealed merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Officials said further investigation revealed Russell barricaded herself inside another business' restroom.

She refused all verbal commands given to her and after several announcements, a K9 deputy entered the restroom, authorities said.

Kourtney Russell

She then physically assaulted the constable K-9, officials stated.

After a brief struggle, a deputy used his department issued stun gun and was able to safely detain Russell.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Rusell was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail.

Her bond was set at $200.