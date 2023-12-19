Harris County crime: Woman charged with child endangerment, left 3 children unattended for hours

One woman is facing child endangerment charges after authorities said she left her three small children unattended for hours in Harris County.

Officials said they were called out to the 24000 block of Elmira Street for a welfare check.

Photo from the scene (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: 1 person shot following home invasion on Tokenhouse Lane

When they arrived, the woman was charged with child endangerment for leaving her children unattended for hours with no water or food.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

No additional information has been released by authorities.