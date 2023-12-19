Houston crime: 1 person shot following home invasion on Tokenhouse Lane

The Houston Police Department is investigating after one person was shot during a home invasion, officials said.

Details are limited, but officials said the incident occurred on the 12800 block of Tokenhouse Lane, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities stated that one person was shot.

No other information has been released by authorities as the investigation remains underway.