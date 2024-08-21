Expand / Collapse search
Harris County crime: Woman arrested on her birthday for assaulting elderly family member

Updated  August 21, 2024 11:35am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
On her 23rd birthday, a Harris County woman was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting an elderly member of her household on Wednesday. 

Deputies say the incident occurred at a home on Stoneydale Lane, where deputies responded to a disturbance call.

Analillie Moscoso was arrested on her 23rd birthday, August 21, 2024, for allegedly assaulting an elderly household member in Harris County. (Photo: Constable Mark Herman's office)

Analillie Moscoso, born on August 21, 2001, is accused of punching the elderly victim and causing injury. It remains unclear what led to the assault. Moscoso now faces charges of injuring an elderly person and is being held in jail, awaiting a bond hearing in the 184th District Court.

