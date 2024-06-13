A tenant fatally shot a man who allegedly forced his way into his apartment in Southwest Houston on Wednesday. The incident is now under review by a Harris County grand jury.

Authorities responded to a home invasion call at the Wilcrest Park Townhome Association around 4:15 p.m.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a struggle ensued after an alleged intruder forced entry into the tenant’s apartment. Authorities say before taking the gun away and shooting the other man, the tenant was shot at least once in the leg. HPD patrol officers found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported both individuals to an area hospital, where the alleged intruder succumbed to his injuries. The deceased's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The shooter, identified as a 26-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has been informed and will conduct further review of the case.