Harris County crime: Suspect arrives at home of former employer with weapon, later taken into custody
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Precinct 4 deputies apprehended a suspect involved in a weapons disturbance in north Harris County on Thicket Hill Court.
What we know:
Authorities said it all started around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Deputies say the suspect took off on foot southbound toward Rankin Road.
During a news conference on Tuesday night, officials said the suspect was known to the victim. It was a disgruntled ex-employee who showed up at the location and caused a disturbance.
Officials said deputies received reports that the suspect was armed.
Deputies added the suspect had previously been trespassed and fled when deputies arrived.
A perimeter was set up and K-9's were brought in an attempt to locate the suspect.
Officials said the suspect was located about two and a half hours later via K-9 and was taken into custody.
Charges of terroristic threat and evading have been accepted, officials said.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on who the suspect is.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office