Expand / Collapse search

Harris County crime: Suspect arrives at home of former employer with weapon, later taken into custody

By
Published  October 21, 2025 9:45pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Precinct 4 deputies apprehended a suspect involved in a weapons disturbance in north Harris County on Thicket Hill Court.
    • During a news conference on Tuesday night, officials said the suspect was known to the victim. It was a gruntled ex-employee who showed up at the location and caused a disturbance. 
    • Deputies added the suspect had previously been trespassed and fled when deputies arrived. 
    • Officials said the suspect was located about two and a half hours later via K-9 and was taken into custody. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Precinct 4 deputies apprehended a suspect involved in a weapons disturbance in north Harris County on Thicket Hill Court.

Harris County: Suspect accused of arriving a former employer's home with a weapon

What we know:

Authorities said it all started around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. 

Deputies say the suspect took off on foot southbound toward Rankin Road.

During a news conference on Tuesday night, officials said the suspect was known to the victim. It was a disgruntled ex-employee who showed up at the location and caused a disturbance. 

Officials said deputies received reports that the suspect was armed. 

Deputies added the suspect had previously been trespassed and fled when deputies arrived. 

A perimeter was set up and K-9's were brought in an attempt to locate the suspect. 

Officials said the suspect was located about two and a half hours later via K-9 and was taken into custody. 

Charges of terroristic threat and evading have been accepted, officials said. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on who the suspect is. 

The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

Crime and Public SafetyHarris CountyNews