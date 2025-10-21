Harris County crime: Suspect arrives at home of former employer with weapon, later taken into custody

The Brief Precinct 4 deputies apprehended a suspect involved in a weapons disturbance in north Harris County on Thicket Hill Court. During a news conference on Tuesday night, officials said the suspect was known to the victim. It was a gruntled ex-employee who showed up at the location and caused a disturbance. Deputies added the suspect had previously been trespassed and fled when deputies arrived. Officials said the suspect was located about two and a half hours later via K-9 and was taken into custody.



Precinct 4 deputies apprehended a suspect involved in a weapons disturbance in north Harris County on Thicket Hill Court.

Harris County: Suspect accused of arriving a former employer's home with a weapon

What we know:

Authorities said it all started around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Deputies say the suspect took off on foot southbound toward Rankin Road.

During a news conference on Tuesday night, officials said the suspect was known to the victim. It was a disgruntled ex-employee who showed up at the location and caused a disturbance.

Officials said deputies received reports that the suspect was armed.

Deputies added the suspect had previously been trespassed and fled when deputies arrived.

A perimeter was set up and K-9's were brought in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Officials said the suspect was located about two and a half hours later via K-9 and was taken into custody.

Charges of terroristic threat and evading have been accepted, officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on who the suspect is.