The owner of the Needville Hometown Journal Newspaper has been arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor, authorities said.

Sam "Gary" Martin, 63, of Guy, Texas, was under investigation by Harris County Precinct 1 detectives who were members of the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators say Martin engaged in explicit communications with an online deputy, which included plans to meet up to engage in sexual activity.

Officials said Martin also sent images containing explicit materials to the undercover investigator.

A separate search warrant was obtained and executed in Fort Bend County authorizing a search of Martin's residence for the purpose of locating child sexual assault material.

The investigation is ongoing.