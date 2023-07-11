Harris County crime: Mother arrested for child endangerment, animal cruelty

article

One mother has been charged following an incident in Harris County on Tuesday.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Miriah Holmes is charged with child endangerment and animal cruelty.

Officials said deputies were called out to a business in the 100 block of Richey Road in reference to a welfare check.

When they arrived, the found a woman and 4-year-old juvenile asleep in a non-running vehicle. Also in the vehicle was a small puppy.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Holmes had her child and puppy inside the vehicle for approximately three hours with no air conditioning in over 90 degree weather.

The child was found in the back seat sweating profusely, and the puppy was hyperventilating.

Deputies immediately provided them water and EMS arrived on the scene to treat the juvenile.

Officials said the juvenile and puppy were released in good health to a family member who arrived on the scene.

Child Protective Services was contacted and advised of the facts in the incident.

Holmes was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Bond information for Holmes was not available at the time of this writing.