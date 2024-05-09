article

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 needs help locating a man wanted for the promotion of child pornography.

Steven Ross found himself on Constable Mark Herman's High Tech Crimes Unit's radar after they received tips about his online activities.

Authorities say Ross had multiple images of child sexual abuse material in numerous online accounts. After securing a search warrant, officers discovered Ross shared this content with other online users.

Steven Ross is charged with five counts of Promotion of Child Pornography. If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call our dispatch at 281-376-3472, or their local law enforcement agency.