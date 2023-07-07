Harris County crime: Man suspected of scamming victims arrested

A man has been arrested suspected of scamming unsuspecting victims, selling salvage vehicles, and placing fraudulent temporary tags on them.

Carlos Vicente Diaz Sabillon was identified as the suspect and arrested him on Friday morning.

According to Precinct 5 Harris County Constable Ted Heap, the cars and trucks had been salvaged, but not rebuilt, meaning they were not permitted to drive on public roadways,

Officials said as part of the Harris County Toll Road Authority's ongoing "Tag You're It" fictitious temporary tag enforcement campaign, Precinct 5 toll road deputies discovered the scam after pulling over a driver last month on the Westpark Tollway.

The car that being driven had recently purchased at Eduardo Collision in the 12600 block of Hillcroft and was displaying a fake temporary tag.

Sabillon is charged with tampering with a government document.