A repeat offender has received life behind bars without the possibility of parole after raping a 15-year-old boy in 2022.

Scottie Dewayne Nelson, 49, was sentenced after being convicted of sexual assault of a child between the ages of 14 and 17.

The incident happened on Sept. 11, 2022, which was the second time Nelson has been convicted of raping a child. In 2010, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a 6-year-old boy.

S. Nelson (Photo: Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg's Office)

"It was important that we got justice for the victim in this case and, just as importantly, we are keeping this repeat offender from hurting anyone else ever again," Ogg said. "We all have to be vigilant because this case shows there are sexual predators who walk among us and they can pull a gun on anyone anywhere."

According to court proceedings, Nelson lured the victim into his house after seeing him walk by while sitting on the porch. Once the boy was inside the house, he pulled out a handgun and forced the boy to have sex with him. He also threatened him about not telling anyone. Despite his attempt to silence the victim, he told his mother what happened when he got home. She called the police.

"This is every parent’s worst nightmare — a guy down the street calls out to a kid on the street, and it all goes terribly wrong," Assistant District Attorney Timothy Goodwin said. "This defendant preyed on this young boy — threatened him with violence — and now he will die in prison."

Authorities investigated the matter and later arrested Nelson. A medical examination and DNA evidence confirmed the victim’s account. Nelson’s girlfriend was among the victims who confirmed the teen knew details about Nelson’s bedroom.