Harris County crime: Man facing charges after assaulting Constable Deputy

One man is facing assault charges following a disturbance call in Harris County on Friday, officials said.

32-year-old Kevin Robicheaux was arrested on charges of assault of a peace officer.

Kevin Robicheaux

Officials said deputies responded to the 7000 block of Foxvalley Drive in reference to a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, later identified as Robicheaux, attempted to flee on foot.

Following a quick foot pursuit, officials said they apprehended Robicheaux.

Court documents stated that Robicheaux assaulted a peace officer by pulling the peace officer's body with his hand, causing the peace officer's head to hit a metal staircase, causing pain and visible injuries.