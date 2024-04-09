A man has been charged after confessing to authorities that he solicited a 15-year-old girl for sexual activities, Harris County authorities said.

50-year-old Jason Detenbeck is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Officials said investigators with Constable Mark Herman's Criminal Investigative Division conducted an extensive investigation after parents discovered an inappropriate online relationship between their 15-year-old child and an adult male.

Authorities later identified Detenbeck and found he was in the area of Galveston County.

Officials stated the Galveston County District Attorney's Office accepted one charge of online solicitation of a minor and an arrest warrant was issued.

Detenbeck was arrested and later released on an $80,000 bond.