Harris County crime: Man charged with recording woman in bathroom

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is facing charges after being accused of illegally recording a woman, authorities said. 

Officials said they were called out to the 1100 block of the North Plaza East in reference to a disturbance. 

Jaaciel Cruz

Upon deputies arriving, an investigation revealed that the suspect, Jaaciel Cruz, 37, placed a cell phone under a bathroom door and was recording a woman inside. 

Cruz was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with invasive visual recording. 

Bond for Cruz was set at $10,000. 