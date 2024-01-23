Harris County crime: Man charged with recording woman in bathroom

One man is facing charges after being accused of illegally recording a woman, authorities said.

Officials said they were called out to the 1100 block of the North Plaza East in reference to a disturbance.

Jaaciel Cruz

Upon deputies arriving, an investigation revealed that the suspect, Jaaciel Cruz, 37, placed a cell phone under a bathroom door and was recording a woman inside.

Cruz was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with invasive visual recording.

Bond for Cruz was set at $10,000.