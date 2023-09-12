Harris County Crime: Man accused of stealing PS5 controllers from Target store

One man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal two Playstation controllers from a Target store on Monday, according to officials.

Durrell Holmes is charged with theft, officials said.

According to the report, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Target in the 6000 block of N Grand Parkway West in reference to a shoplifter.

When deputies arrived, they were told a male suspect, later identified as Holmes, concealed two Sony PS5 remotes valued at over $145.00 and passed all points of sale without purchasing the items.

Holmes was later located, arrested, and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Officials said the items were recovered and returned to the business.