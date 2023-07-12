Several agencies are joining forces to increase the reward for information leading to a fugitive human trafficker.

A $15,000 reward is being offered to find 34-year-old Thaddeus Allen.

Officials said Allen fled in April, just one day before a Harris County jury found him guilty of human trafficking and handed down a 75-year prison sentence.

Allen had been present for the previous five days of the trial but was not in attendance the day before closing arguments as he had been free on a $200,000 bond.

Crime Stoppers put up the original $5,000 reward. The boards of the Brays Oaks and Southwest management districts then offered an additional $5,000 each, for a total of $15,000.

"This reward shows how seriously we in law enforcement and local community groups are taking the fight against human trafficking and the sex trade," said Ogg. "Allen makes his living off the degradation and abuse of young trafficking victims. Now, we want him back to serve his sentence."

Those with information about Allen are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.