Harris County authorities need your help locating a woman who stole over $300 in cosmetics from an H-E-B store last month.

Officials said they were called out to the H-E-B located in the 28500 block of Northwest Freeway in Fairfield in reference to a theft call.

When deputies arrived, the store manager reported that a female suspect and a minor juvenile entered the business and concealed over $372 of cosmetics and passed all points of sale without purchasing the concealed merchandise.

Officials said the female suspect can be seen on surveillance video using the juvenile male to conceal the merchandise.

Authorities said the suspect is described as a Black female, wearing a green t-shirt and black sweater.

Surveillance photo of suspect (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

She also fled the scene in a gold-colored vehicle.

Surveillance photo of suspect vehicle. (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

If you have any information regarding this case or the identity of this suspect, you are urged to contact Harris County Constable Precinct 4 dispatch at 281-376-3472.