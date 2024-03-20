A store clerk was killed at a Chevron gas station located at 8524 Gulf Freeway.

According to Houston police, officers responded to a call of a shooting at the gas station and when they arrived they located the store clerk dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Surveillance video shows one suspect back into the store around 1:30 am before two other suspects came in and started shooting at the store clerk.

Ella Blvd gas station shooting surveillance video

The clerk was armed at the time of the shooting, but it hasn't been determined if he fired back at the suspects.

The three suspects are still at large and police ask that anyone with information about this fatal shooting contact the Houston Police Department.