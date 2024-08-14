A serious two-vehicle crash on T C Jester Blvd in Harris County has left one driver with life-threatening injuries and forced the closure of northbound lanes. The accident occurred between Ridge Hollow Drive and Morning Dew Lane in the 11771 block of T C Jester Blvd.

Emergency responders had to rescue one driver who was trapped inside their vehicle. After being freed, the driver was treated at the scene. The other driver involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

(Photo: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) on X)

Authorities have shut down the northbound lanes of T C Jester Blvd while they investigate the cause of the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.