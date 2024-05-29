Harris County crash: Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 1960

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on FM 1960 on Wednesday night.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of FM 1960 and Woodland Hills Drive.

Preliminary information indicated the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcyclist.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

No other details have been released.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while officials are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.