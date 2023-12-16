Harris County crash: Motorcycle crash causing traffic issues at intersection of Cypresswood, Birnam Wood Blvd.

A motorcycle crash in Harris County is causing traffic problems at one intersection.

According to officials, the crash occurred in the 26000 block of Cypresswood Drive and Birnam Wood Boulevard.

SUGGESTED: Harris County crime: Man facing charges after assaulting Constable Deputy

The intersection is currently blocked off by emergency crews.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.