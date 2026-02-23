Cypress gym coach accused of fraudulently charging parent nearly $12,000

The Brief Teodoso Ortiz Garza, the owner of Max Speed and Strength gym, is charged with fraudulent use or possession of credit card information. The complainant said she noticed a total of $11,399 in unauthorized charges. Garza stated his secretary or another coach at the gym must have made the unauthorized charges.



A coach at a Cypress gym has been charged with fraudulently charging parents who were enrolling their children into the gym.

Teodoso Ortiz Garza is the owner of Max Speed and Strength gym located on Telge Road. Garza is charged with fraudulent use or possession of credit card information.

Cypress coach accused of unauthorized card charges

The backstory:

Court documents claim a parent noticed she had multiple unauthorized charges to her Chase credit card.

According to the woman, she and Garza agreed to an annual payment of $1,100 for each of her two children to be enrolled into the gym. She authorized one payment on Nov. 6 and the second payment on Nov. 7. Her husband had provided the credit card information to Garza so he could process the payments.

The woman reported seeing multiple charges on her card after those two initial payments had been agreed upon, court records state. According to the woman, there were charges of $1,100 each on Nov. 13, 14, and 21, 2025. There was a charge of $2,200 on Dec. 23, 2025, a charge of $2,199 on Feb. 6, a charge of $1.500 on Feb. 9, a charge of $2,200 on Feb. 11.

The total amount of unauthorized charges totaled $11,399.

Documents state the woman asked Garza about the additional charges on her credit card and he stated his secretary or another coach at the gym must have made them. According to Garza, he had just learned about parents being "double charged."

In the court records, it stated Garza said he had to recharge the woman an annual fee on Feb. 6 for $3,600 because he was trying to sell the company and needed a client roster for a potential buyer.

According to reports, authorities spoke to another coach at the gym who stated GArza was the only person who accepted and processed charges over the phone. She said she was only able to accept charges if a physical card was present since she had to swipe it and there was no secretary working at that location.