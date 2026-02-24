Fort Bend ISD parents press trustees on school closure savings as board nears vote

The Brief 78 people signed up for public comment at Monday night’s meeting, and speakers were still going when FOX 26 left. District financial leaders told trustees closing seven elementary schools could save $5 million to $7 million a year. The board is scheduled to consider final recommendations on March 9.



Fort Bend ISD trustees are one step closer to a final decision on proposed elementary school closures, after a packed meeting where 78 people signed up to speak during public comment — and comments were still ongoing when FOX 26 left.

The district says the board is expected to receive a recommendation during Monday night’s meeting, with a final vote scheduled for March 9.

Parents and staff members who spoke during public comment questioned whether the projected cost savings justify closing and consolidating schools — and pressed district leaders for clearer answers about what comes next for families and employees.

Parents question cost savings used to justify closures

During the meeting, district financial leaders told trustees that closing seven elementary schools could save between $5 million and $7 million per year. Several parents challenged the district’s breakdown of those savings and questioned whether the amount is worth the disruption to students, staff, and school communities.

District leaders indicated the savings would be tied to reduced operational costs, though parents asked for more detailed explanations of how those figures were calculated and what the long-term impacts could be.

In June 2025, Fort Bend ISD says a $34 million deficit was identified, with the shortfall tied to declining enrollment. On December 15, 2025, the district identified campuses as part of the proposal. The graphic lists:

Austin Parkway

Dulles

Fleming

Mission West

Ridgegate

Sugar Mill

In January 2026, the district said a survey was completed, with 7,275 people participating. On March 9, the district will officially vote.

What they're saying:

While trying to get clarity on questions about potential teacher firings and possible tax impacts connected to the proposed closures, FOX 26 received a written response from the district.

"At this time, no final decisions have been made regarding the proposed elementary school closures," the district said in part. "It would be premature to speculate on potential outcomes or implementation details before Board action."

The district added that final recommendations are scheduled to be considered by the Board of Trustees on March 9, and said that after the vote it will share next steps — including details about student and staff transitions.

"Following the Board’s decision, the District will provide comprehensive information regarding next steps, including student and staff transitions," the statement said.