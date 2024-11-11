A crash in north Harris County that left two people hospitalized is believed to have stemmed from domestic violence, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Aldine Bender.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it appears the incident began with a disturbance between a couple at a home. A man left the home in a vehicle, and the woman gave chase in another vehicle, the sheriff says.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

Authorities say the woman allegedly rammed the man’s vehicle, which caused him to hit an awning and drive off the roadway.

A crash on Aldine Bender on Nov. 11, 2024.

They were both taken to the hospital. The man was reported to be in good condition. The woman was taken to surgery and was last reported to be in critical condition.