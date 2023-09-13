Harris County crash: Child injured in auto-pedestrian accident in Atascocita

A child has been taken to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident in Atascocita on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the incident occurred in the 18300 block of Timber Forest Drive and Atascocita Road.

SUGGESTED: Harris County crime: Suspects sought in cash store robbery

Officials said Timber Forest Drive in the area has been shut down by emergency crews.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The child's condition was not released by authorities.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.