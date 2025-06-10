Harris County crash: 12-year-old child struck, killed by vehicle, authorities searching for suspect vehicle

The Brief An investigation is underway following an auto-pedestrian crash in Harris County on Tuesday evening. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred in the 11900 block of Suburban. Gonzalez said the crash involved a child on a bicycle.



A search is underway for a vehicle involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Harris County on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Harris County crash: Child on bicycle struck by vehicle, pronounced dead

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred in the 11900 block of Suburban.

During a news briefing late Tuesday night, officials said a 12-year-old was riding a vehicle down the sidewalk. Officials said they have surveillance video showing the child was being chased by a dog.

At some point, officials said the child lost control of the bike in some loose sand that was on the sidewalk.

That's when, officials said, the child fell into a lane of traffic where a black sedan struck the child and left the scene.

Officials stated some citizens nearby saw the speeding black sedan that failed to stop at a stop sign. They said they saw bicycle parts and car parts, and then they saw the child.

Authorities said the citizens got out, tended to the child, and performed CPR until paramedics arrived in an attempt to save the child.

However, authorities said, there was no sign of life and the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Harris County officials said based on the car parts that are at the scene, they are looking for a Black Chrysler 300 that will have damage to the front end.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact them at (713) 221-6000.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the name of the child who died.