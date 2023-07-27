Harris County crash: 2 constable vehicles involved in afternoon crash

Two Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy vehicles were involved in an afternoon crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, constable deputies were responding to an in progress weapons call when two patrol units were involved in an accident with another vehicle at Kuykendahl Road and Rhodes Road.

Officials said one deputy and one additional person were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions were not released.