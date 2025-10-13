Harris County contractor allegedly took project payment without completing work

The Brief Jose Balderas has been charged with silent abuse communication and theft, according to Harris County Precinct 4 officials. Balderas allegedly never finished to finish an outdoor project after he received payment. Investigators say he also would call Precinct 4 dispatch behaving rude, abusive, and disruptive to operators.



Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office is hoping the public can help identify a suspect accused of theft after not completing a construction project.

Contractor accused of taking payment, not finishing project

What we know:

On Saturday, deputies arrived in the 14200 block of Meadow Estates Lane for reports of a contractor who never finished a paid project.

According to Constable Mark Herman, Jose Balderas was hired for outdoor work but never returned to finish the work after he got his payment.

Jose Balderas mugshot

Investigators say they tried to call Balderas, but he would call the Precinct 4 dispatch behaving rude, abusive, and disruptive to operators.

Constable Herman reports Balderas has not been charged with silent abuse communication for the 911 calls and theft.

What we don't know:

AUthorities have nto shared how much money Balderas' allegedly took for the project.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Balderas' whereabouts is asked to contact Precinct 4 dispatch at (281) 376-3472.