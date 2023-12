One Harris County Constable Deputy jumped into action to help rescue ducklings stuck inside a storm drain.

According to a release, constables were called out to the 21500 block of Falvel Sunrise Court.

Corporal Magee rescued the five ducklings and reunited them with their mother.