A former Harris County constable deputy is on the other side of prison bars after he reportedly was escorting a tractor-trailer with drugs through his patrol car.

PREVIOUS: Former Harris Co. deputy constable arrested on drug, money laundering charges

Details are limited, but the FBI Houston division announced via Twitter that Alexsander Reyes, with Harris Co. Precinct 1 was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison. This, after he was escorting a tractor-trailer carrying "what he thought, was cocaine through Houston in his marked constable vehicle," the FBI said.

FOX 26 first reported on Reyes' case in April 2021, when the U.S. Attorney's Office said he and his girlfriend, Priscilla Cervantes, were laundering what he believed was $350,000 in drug proceeds over a four-month period.

Reyes had been with Harris County Pct. 1 since August 2016 and was assigned to the patrol division before he was terminated.