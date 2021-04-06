Former Harris Co. deputy constable arrested on drug, money laundering charges

article

A now former Harris County deputy constable has been charged with conspiring with his girlfriend to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.

According to a release, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment on April 1 against Alexsander S. Reyes, 47, and his girlfriend, Priscilla Yvette Cervantes, 44, both of Huffman.

We're told both were taken into custody on Tuesday and will appear before a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

The indictment stated that Reyes laundered what he believed was $350,000 in drug proceeds over a four-month period. According to the release, he was a deputy constable with the Harris County Precint 1 Constable's Office at the time.

Reyes and his girlfriend are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

If convicted, they face a minimum of 10 year and up to life in prison a well as a possible $10 million maximum fine. Reyes also face up to 20 years if convicted of either of the two counts of money laundering.

According to a release from the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office, Reyes had worked with them since August of 2016 and was assigned to the patrol division.

We're told that "effective immeadiately, based on the totality of the evidence collected in this case, Constable Rosen has terminated Reyes."

In a statement, Constable Rosen said, "Our community expects us to hold ourselves accountable. I want the community to know we took proactive steps to investigate this case with the FBI," said Constable Rosen. "Our community asks us to uphold the law and hold ourselves to the same standard as everyone else. I believe we should hold ourselves to an even higher standard. There is no room in this department for those who think and act otherwise."