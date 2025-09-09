Harris County commissioners avoid tax hike with new budget proposal

The Brief Harris County commissioners have rejected tax hikes proposed by Judge Lina Hidalgo. The budget deficit is filled with measures including a hiring freeze, surplus funds and pilot program cancellations. It also protects a long-overdue $100 million pay hike for law enforcement.



A bi-partisan, 3-2 majority of Harris County Commissioner's Court advanced a $4 billion budget plan Tuesday, which relies on financial restraint rather than the additional taxation proposed by Judge Lina Hidalgo.

New Harris County budget approval

Commissioners are contending with a deficit deepened by a long-overdue $100 million pay raise for county law enforcement officers and a whole slate of progressive social initiatives launched over the past few years.

The courtroom was packed by activists opposing higher deputy pay and supporting additional funding for initiatives including low-income housing, indigent health care, legal services for the undocumented, mental health and anti-crime youth programs.

But commissioners Adrian Garcia, Lesley Briones and Tom Ramsey say they support a plan to fill the budget gap by freezing unfilled county positions, initiating cost-saving measures, releasing surplus funds and allowing experimental pilot programs to expire.

Along with Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis voted against the plan.

Ramsey reminded fellow members of the commissioners court and taxpayers that Harris County revenue has increased $750 million since 2019.

In 2024, commissioners pushed through a double-digit property tax hike without asking voters for permission.

‘Leadership means serving all residents’

What they're saying:

One resident speaking at Tuesday's meeting hoped for changes to more than just law enforcement.

"Leadership means serving all residents, not just law enforcement. Real safety comes from equity — investments in health, housing and opportunity, not just jails and patrols," said Lynitta Robinson.

Another resident questioned how the proposed plan could possibly benefit the average citizen.

"How can some of you sit here and continue saying it won't hurt services. You are lying to our faces," said Laila Khalili.

The other side:

Garcia, who voted in favor of the plan, said the impact would be minimal.

"No resident is facing programs that are being cut. The public will continue to see the same level of service from their county government and, out of nearly 20,000 employees, the budget has the possibility of impacting eight positions," said Garcia.

'We are here to kill programs today'

"We are here to kill programs today.... We don't have to shove cuts down the voters' throats. We can ask the voters," said Hidalgo, who has proposed separate tax hikes to fund the law enforcement raise and early childhood education.

Ellis, the Pct. 1 commissioner who joined Hidalgo in dissent, stated his agreement.

"We are making some very poor budgetary decisions," said Ellis, who has voiced support for tax increases in back-to-back years.

What's next:

Commissioners will give final approval to next year’s budget on Sept. 18.