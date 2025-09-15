The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they discovered an apparent chop shop. They recovered nine pickup trucks and a Corvette. The investigation remains open.



The search for a stolen vehicle led authorities to an apparent chop shop in east Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

Apparent chop shop discovered

The backstory:

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tracked a stolen vehicle to a vacant lot that appeared to be operating as a chop shop.

Auto theft detectives assisted deputies in recovering multiple vehicles in various stages of being dismantled.

By the numbers:

Deputies recovered eight GM trucks, a Ford Raptor and a Corvette, the sheriff’s office says. They estimate the value of the vehicles at $550,000.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office

Investigation continues

What's next:

The sheriff’s office says the case remains under investigation. They did not announce any arrests or anyone facing charges.

What they're saying:

"Great work to our team for protecting property and holding criminals accountable," the sheriff’s office wrote.