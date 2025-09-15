Harris County investigation: 9 trucks, Corvette found at apparent chop shop, HCSO says
HOUSTON - The search for a stolen vehicle led authorities to an apparent chop shop in east Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.
Apparent chop shop discovered
The backstory:
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tracked a stolen vehicle to a vacant lot that appeared to be operating as a chop shop.
Auto theft detectives assisted deputies in recovering multiple vehicles in various stages of being dismantled.
By the numbers:
Deputies recovered eight GM trucks, a Ford Raptor and a Corvette, the sheriff’s office says. They estimate the value of the vehicles at $550,000.
Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office
Investigation continues
What's next:
The sheriff’s office says the case remains under investigation. They did not announce any arrests or anyone facing charges.
What they're saying:
"Great work to our team for protecting property and holding criminals accountable," the sheriff’s office wrote.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.