The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child on Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a call in the 21900 block of Clay Road and found an unresponsive child in an apartment.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

The child, believed to be around 12 years old, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

It’s unclear at this time how the child died.

The sheriff said investigators responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.