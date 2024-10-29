Harris County chase: 2 people in custody after pursuit ends in Clear Lake

Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office and other law enforcement agencies are working the end of a chase in the Clear Lake area.

Details are limited, but Captain Anderson with Precinct 2 says the pursuit began on Fairmont Parkway and Preston Avenue and ended in Clear Lake City at El Dorado Boulevard and Rimini Manor.

Two people are in custody at this time, according to officials.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

One of the vehicles involved in the chase possibly got in a crash during the pursuit.

The Department of Public Safety is reportedly assisting with the incident along with South Houston Police Department, Pasadena PD, and Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office.