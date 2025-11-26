Body found during search for missing person in NW Harris County, officials say

The Brief A body was reportedly found on Cypresswood Drive near Highway 249. Texas EquuSearch was on the scene looking for a missing man. Medical examiners will identify the body and determine the cause of death.



An investigation is underway in northwest Harris County after a body was reportedly found during a search for a missing person.

NW Harris County: Body found

(Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4)

What we know:

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the body was found on Cypresswood Drive near Cutten Road.

Authorities say Texas EquuSearch was looking for a missing person in the area when the body was found.

Multiple agencies are said to be responding to the scene. Others are asked to avoid the area.

Harris County Sergeant Michael Ritchie said EquuSearch was looking for a man who was reported missing about two weeks ago. Authorities believe the man came from out of town to visit a friend, then the friend reported him missing after not hearing from him.

What we don't know:

The body has not been identified at this time. Medical examiners will determine that and the person's cause of death.

The body has not been confirmed to be the missing man EquuSearch is looking for. Sgt. Ritchie did say the clothing description of the body matches the description of the missing man, but the medical examiners have to identify the body.

Authorities did not name the missing man who EquuSearch is looking for.