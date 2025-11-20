Missing man last seen in NW Harris County more than a week ago

article

The Brief Chris Giraux, 60, was last seen around 6 p.m. Nov. 11 in northwest Harris County. The constable's office is asking for the public's help to find him.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen more than a week ago in the Houston area.

Missing man last seen Nov. 11

What we know:

Chris Giraux, 60, was last seen around 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at an apartment complex in the 14500 block of Cutten Road, in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Giraux is originally from France and was visiting his partner of 12 years.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are not known at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Pct. 4’s dispatch at (281)376-3472.