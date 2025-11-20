Missing man last seen in NW Harris County more than a week ago
article
HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen more than a week ago in the Houston area.
Missing man last seen Nov. 11
What we know:
Chris Giraux, 60, was last seen around 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at an apartment complex in the 14500 block of Cutten Road, in northwest Harris County.
According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Giraux is originally from France and was visiting his partner of 12 years.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are not known at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Pct. 4’s dispatch at (281)376-3472.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.