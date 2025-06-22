Harris County: Missing teen with autism last seen in Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY - Deputies in east Harris County are looking for a teen with verbal autism who was last seen Sunday afternoon.
Harris County missing: Mikael McComb
(Courtesy: Harris County Sheriff's Office)
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, 15-year-old Mikael McComb was last seen at about 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Whiting Rock Street in the Baytown area.
Officials say Mikael is verbally autistic and may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
He was last seen wearing a red, white, and black shirt, and gray and black sweatpants with a yellow stripe on the side.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can contact Harris County authorities by doing one of the following:
- Call the HCSO Missing Persons Unit: 713-274-9270
- Call Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
- Email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office