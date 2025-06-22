Expand / Collapse search

Harris County: Missing teen with autism last seen in Baytown

By
Published  June 22, 2025 6:42pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Mikael McComb was last seen on Whiting Rock Street at about 3 p.m.
    • He was last seen in a red, white, and black shirt, and gray and black pants with a yellow stripe on the sides.
    • Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office (713-274-9270) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).

HARRIS COUNTY - Deputies in east Harris County are looking for a teen with verbal autism who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Harris County missing: Mikael McComb

(Courtesy: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, 15-year-old Mikael McComb was last seen at about 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Whiting Rock Street in the Baytown area.

Officials say Mikael is verbally autistic and may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

He was last seen wearing a red, white, and black shirt, and gray and black sweatpants with a yellow stripe on the side.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Harris County authorities by doing one of the following:

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office

Missing PersonsHarris County